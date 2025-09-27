Trump made a secret promise to Zelensky about long-range weapons

American leader Donald Trump privately promised his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy to soon lift restrictions on the Ukrainian Armed Forces' use of long-range American weapons to strike Russian territory.

Trump promised a positive decision on Ukraine

According to journalists, it was during the meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly that the President of Ukraine called on the head of the White House to provide more long-range missiles, as well as to eventually allow the use of such weapons to strike targets on Russian territory.

Trump said he was generally not against the idea.

The main problem is that the American leader has not yet made any concrete commitments to lift the ban on such attacks.

As The Wall Street Journal has learned, a Ukrainian delegation will soon fly to the United States for talks with Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth.

What is important to understand is that Donald Trump's team has long prohibited Ukraine from using long-range missiles provided by the United States, in particular ATACMS, to strike Russia.