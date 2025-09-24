Trump says "turning point" for Ukraine
Trump says "turning point" for Ukraine

US President's ally, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, considers Donald Trump's statement that Ukraine can regain control over all of its territories within internationally recognized borders and actually win the war to be a "tipping point."

  • NATO's sale of high-quality American weapons to Ukraine is believed to have the potential to change the course of the war, according to Graham.
  • Economic pressure on Kremlin's allies, particularly through restrictions on buying cheap Russian oil and gas, is viewed as a crucial element in restoring peace to Ukraine by weakening Russia's economy.

President Trump's statement on the war in Ukraine, in which he believes that with the support of Europe and American weapons, Ukraine can drive Russia out of its country, is a turning point.

Lindsey Graham

Lindsey Graham

American Republican Senator

According to him, Trump's statement demonstrates a commitment to continue selling high-quality American weapons to NATO for the benefit of Ukraine.

Graham also pointed out that this fundamentally changes the military situation for Russia.

He believes that additional economic pressure on the Kremlin's allies, who buy cheap oil from Russia, will make it possible to return peace to Ukraine.

President Trump is right to assess that the Russian economy is under stress, and the situation will only get worse if we make buying cheap Russian oil and gas toxic for those who choose to do so. It is time to stop this bloodshed. Well done, Mr. President! — Graham emphasized.

