US President's ally, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, considers Donald Trump's statement that Ukraine can regain control over all of its territories within internationally recognized borders and actually win the war to be a "tipping point."
Points of attention
- NATO's sale of high-quality American weapons to Ukraine is believed to have the potential to change the course of the war, according to Graham.
- Economic pressure on Kremlin's allies, particularly through restrictions on buying cheap Russian oil and gas, is viewed as a crucial element in restoring peace to Ukraine by weakening Russia's economy.
Graham announced a positive signal for Ukraine
According to him, Trump's statement demonstrates a commitment to continue selling high-quality American weapons to NATO for the benefit of Ukraine.
Graham also pointed out that this fundamentally changes the military situation for Russia.
He believes that additional economic pressure on the Kremlin's allies, who buy cheap oil from Russia, will make it possible to return peace to Ukraine.
