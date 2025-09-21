"They're going to lose." Trump publicly humiliated Putin and the Russian military
Category
Politics
Publication date

"They're going to lose." Trump publicly humiliated Putin and the Russian military

Trump surprised the world with a new statement about the Russian-Ukrainian war
Читати українською
Source:  Fox News

US President Donald Trump has openly admitted that he is disappointed with the position of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, because he believed that their relationship could become the basis for a quick end to the Russian war against Ukraine. The US President also mentioned the colossal losses of Russian troops and added: "they will lose."

Points of attention

  • Despite feeling let down by Putin, Trump remains determined to find a resolution to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
  • Trump's bold statements and insights shed light on the complex dynamics between world leaders and the implications for the future of the Russian military involvement in Ukraine.

Trump surprised the world with a new statement about the Russian-Ukrainian war

The head of the White House drew attention to the fact that the United States has significantly increased oil production and is lowering prices, as they hope to contribute to a quick end to the war being waged by the Russian Federation.

Against this background, Donald Trump once again called on Europe to increase pressure on Moscow and finally abandon its resources.

According to the American leader, this will automatically stop Russia's war against Ukraine.

Lower the prices a little more and it will stop the war. I am disappointed in Putin but they are losing, 5 thousand people are dying every week. 5 to 7 thousand people are dying every week for no reason.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

The head of the White House once again began to claim that he had "stopped seven wars" and was convinced that stopping the war being waged by the Russian Federation would be easy.

According to Trump, he was even promised the Nobel Peace Prize for ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"Actually, I thought it would be the easiest because I have a good relationship with President Putin. He disappointed me," the American leader noted.

Despite this, Trump promised: "we'll get through it one way or another."

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"This shouldn't happen." Trump orders increased pressure on Europe
Trump increases pressure on Europe
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine has won a powerful trump card in the war with Russia
Ukraine found Russia's weak spot
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Estonia calls for emergency UN Security Council meeting for the first time in history
UN Security Council to discuss new Russian provocation

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?