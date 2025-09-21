"They're going to lose." Trump publicly humiliated Putin and the Russian military

US President Donald Trump has openly admitted that he is disappointed with the position of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, because he believed that their relationship could become the basis for a quick end to the Russian war against Ukraine. The US President also mentioned the colossal losses of Russian troops and added: "they will lose."
Trump surprised the world with a new statement about the Russian-Ukrainian war
The head of the White House drew attention to the fact that the United States has significantly increased oil production and is lowering prices, as they hope to contribute to a quick end to the war being waged by the Russian Federation.
Against this background, Donald Trump once again called on Europe to increase pressure on Moscow and finally abandon its resources.
According to the American leader, this will automatically stop Russia's war against Ukraine.
The head of the White House once again began to claim that he had "stopped seven wars" and was convinced that stopping the war being waged by the Russian Federation would be easy.
According to Trump, he was even promised the Nobel Peace Prize for ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.
Despite this, Trump promised: "we'll get through it one way or another."
