Estonia calls for emergency UN Security Council meeting for the first time in history
Source:  ERR

The UN Security Council will meet for an emergency meeting on September 22, called by Estonia. The country's authorities decided to do so immediately after Russia violated its airspace on Friday.

Points of attention

  • Estonia's Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of discussing such violations in the UN Security Council, highlighting the significance for all UN members' security.
  • Russia's actions, including airspace violations and drone incursions, are part of a scheme to escalate regional and global tensions, warranting immediate international attention.

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already issued a statement on this matter.

The agency draws attention to the fact that this is the first time in Estonia's 34 years of membership in the UN that the country has requested an emergency meeting of the Security Council.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna stressed that by brazenly violating airspace, Russia is undermining principles that are important for the security of all UN members.

"Therefore, it is important that a permanent member of the UN Security Council discuss such violations in the same body," the diplomat added.

According to him, the violation of Estonian airspace is part of broader Russian actions aimed at testing the resolve of Europe and NATO.

Official Tallinn draws the attention of the international community to the fact that the violation of their country's airspace was preceded just a few days earlier by the incursion of 19 Russian drones into Polish airspace and the presence of one Russian strike drone in Romanian airspace for one hour.

All of these cases are part of a broader scheme by which Russia is escalating regional and global tensions, and such actions by Russia require an international response, the Estonian Foreign Minister said.

