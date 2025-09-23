On September 23, US President Donald Trump predicted that Ukraine, with the help of the European Union and NATO, could win the war against Russia and regain all of its territory. He also hinted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces could "go further."
Points of attention
- Trump compared Russia to a 'paper tiger' and expressed confidence in Ukraine's ability to achieve international recognition of its borders.
- As Trump pledges ongoing support to NATO countries, the stage is set for Ukraine to act and potentially secure victory over Russia.
Trump believes in Ukraine's victory and even more
In addition, the head of the White House revealed the reasons why Russia could lose the war:
the duration of the war was more than 3.5 years;
Russia's military economy, aimed at combat operations;
destruction of Russian oil refining facilities;
"great spirit" of Ukraine.
According to the US president, Ukraine can not only regain its internationally recognized borders, but also "move forward."
He also called Russia similar to a "paper tiger" that has conquered almost nothing in so many years.
More on the topic
- Category
- Science and medicine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-