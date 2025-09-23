On September 23, US President Donald Trump predicted that Ukraine, with the help of the European Union and NATO, could win the war against Russia and regain all of its territory. He also hinted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces could "go further."

After understanding Russia's economic problems, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position where it can win the war and regain all the territory. With time, patience, and financial support from Europe, and especially NATO, a return to the borders from which the war began is possible. Donald Trump President of the United States

In addition, the head of the White House revealed the reasons why Russia could lose the war:

the duration of the war was more than 3.5 years;

Russia's military economy, aimed at combat operations;

destruction of Russian oil refining facilities;

"great spirit" of Ukraine.

Putin and Russia have a big economic problem, and it's time for Ukraine to act. In any case, I wish both countries well. We will continue to provide weapons to NATO countries, with which NATO countries will do whatever they want, - promises Trump.

According to the US president, Ukraine can not only regain its internationally recognized borders, but also "move forward."

He also called Russia similar to a "paper tiger" that has conquered almost nothing in so many years.