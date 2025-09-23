"Time to act." Trump revealed the formula for Ukraine's absolute victory
Category
Politics
Publication date

"Time to act." Trump revealed the formula for Ukraine's absolute victory

Trump believes in Ukraine's victory and even more
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On September 23, US President Donald Trump predicted that Ukraine, with the help of the European Union and NATO, could win the war against Russia and regain all of its territory. He also hinted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces could "go further."

Points of attention

  • Trump compared Russia to a 'paper tiger' and expressed confidence in Ukraine's ability to achieve international recognition of its borders.
  • As Trump pledges ongoing support to NATO countries, the stage is set for Ukraine to act and potentially secure victory over Russia.

Trump believes in Ukraine's victory and even more

After understanding Russia's economic problems, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position where it can win the war and regain all the territory. With time, patience, and financial support from Europe, and especially NATO, a return to the borders from which the war began is possible.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

In addition, the head of the White House revealed the reasons why Russia could lose the war:

  • the duration of the war was more than 3.5 years;

  • Russia's military economy, aimed at combat operations;

  • destruction of Russian oil refining facilities;

  • "great spirit" of Ukraine.

Putin and Russia have a big economic problem, and it's time for Ukraine to act. In any case, I wish both countries well. We will continue to provide weapons to NATO countries, with which NATO countries will do whatever they want, - promises Trump.

According to the US president, Ukraine can not only regain its internationally recognized borders, but also "move forward."

He also called Russia similar to a "paper tiger" that has conquered almost nothing in so many years.

Photo: screenshot

More on the topic

Category
Science and medicine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump promotes conspiracy theory about the origin of autism
Trump is again at the epicenter of the scandal
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Why Trump is not imposing sanctions against Russia — Rubio gave the reason
Rubio reveals Trump's approach to negotiations
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"They failed." Trump publicly ridiculed Putin and the Russian army
The White House
Trump criticized Putin and the UN

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?