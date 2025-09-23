According to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US President Donald Trump has not yet imposed tougher sanctions against Russia because, he says, this would hinder Washington's role as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia in ending the war.

Rubio reveals Trump's approach to negotiations

Once we start applying harsh sanctions and other measures, our ability to act as a mediator to achieve peace will be weakened. Marco Rubio Head of the US Department of State

Despite this, the American diplomat does not rule out a scenario in which the White House will still be forced to impose tougher sanctions against Russia in the future.

This warning from Mark Rubio came against the backdrop of recent incursions by Russian drones and fighter jets into the territory of several NATO countries.

Also, traditionally, the head of American diplomacy shamed US allies in Europe for continuing to buy Russian oil and gas.

According to Marco Rubio, this is an "absurd decision."

That is why the head of the State Department called on European partners to make more efforts to increase pressure on the Kremlin.