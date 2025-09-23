Kremlin issues statement after drone incursion into Denmark
Kremlin issues statement after drone incursion into Denmark

The Kremlin denies its involvement in the new provocation
Source: online.ua

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team calls the statements of the Danish government, which is considering a version of Moscow's involvement in the incident with drones that were spotted near Copenhagen airport, "unanimous."

  • The Danish leader, Mette Frederiksen, does not dismiss the possibility of an aggressor country's involvement in the drone incident, highlighting the seriousness of the attack on Denmark's infrastructure.
  • The statements from both sides reflect the escalating tensions and geopolitics involved in the drone incursion incident, raising concerns about international security and diplomatic relations.

What is important to understand is that Copenhagen Airport suspended operations for almost four hours on the night of September 23 due to the appearance of large unidentified drones on its territory.

In addition, it was precisely because of this that the airport in the Norwegian capital, Oslo, was closed.

The Russian dictator's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, made a statement on this matter.

To be honest, making unfounded accusations every time leads to the fact that continuing such statements is no longer taken into account, because every time we hear unfounded accusations from there.

He also complained that a country that takes a "serious position" should not make "such baseless accusations."

As mentioned earlier, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen does not reject the version that an aggressor country is involved in the incident with drones flying near Copenhagen airport.

The country's leader officially confirmed that this incident is a "serious attack on Denmark's critical infrastructure."

