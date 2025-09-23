Former Moldovan President and pro-Russian Socialist leader Igor Dodon accused the country's current leader, Maia Sandu, of "preparing an attack" on unrecognized Transnistria. Against this backdrop, he cynically spoke about the start of war in the "PMR."

Dodon dispels panic in Moldova

Parliamentary elections will begin in the country on September 28.

Against this background, Putin's henchman decided to accuse the current pro-European government of Moldova of insidious plans.

If PAS (Sandu's Action and Solidarity party — ed.) remains in power, we will all be used as cannon fodder. Igor Dodon Former President of Moldova

The pro-Russian politician began to cynically lie, saying that the "Sorosists" would force Sandu to "attack Transnistria together with Zelensky and open a second front there — in support of Ukraine and against Russia."

Dodon also shamelessly invents that an identical scenario of "a second front has already been tried in Georgia," but it did not work, he says, and now it is "Moldova's turn."

Putin's ally traditionally added that the aggressor country would not intervene in Moldova if his party won the elections.