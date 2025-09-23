Former Moldovan President and pro-Russian Socialist leader Igor Dodon accused the country's current leader, Maia Sandu, of "preparing an attack" on unrecognized Transnistria. Against this backdrop, he cynically spoke about the start of war in the "PMR."
Points of attention
- With accusations of potential military actions against Transnistria and aligning with Ukraine, Dodon's rhetoric escalates tensions in Moldova ahead of the September 28 parliamentary elections.
- Despite Dodon's claims, the situation underscores the political complexity and the influence of external powers, with implications for regional stability and Moldova's future direction.
Dodon dispels panic in Moldova
Parliamentary elections will begin in the country on September 28.
Against this background, Putin's henchman decided to accuse the current pro-European government of Moldova of insidious plans.
The pro-Russian politician began to cynically lie, saying that the "Sorosists" would force Sandu to "attack Transnistria together with Zelensky and open a second front there — in support of Ukraine and against Russia."
Dodon also shamelessly invents that an identical scenario of "a second front has already been tried in Georgia," but it did not work, he says, and now it is "Moldova's turn."
Putin's ally traditionally added that the aggressor country would not intervene in Moldova if his party won the elections.
