On September 23, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully attacked several important objects of the Russian invaders at once. This time, the Ukrainian soldiers hit the linear production control station (LVDS) “8-N”, the linear production control station “Samara”, as well as two enemy aircraft at the military airfield “Kacha” in Crimea.

Ukrainian Defense Forces Report New Successful Operations

On the night of September 23, units of the Missile Forces and Artillery and the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, carried out a powerful attack on the linear production control station (LVDS) “8-N” in the area of the settlement of Naytopovichi, Bryansk region of Russia.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the LVDS “8-N” is part of the LVDS “8-N” main oil pipeline complex — the LVDS “Steel Horse”.

What is also important to understand is that this enemy facility is of strategic importance for providing the Russian occupation army with petroleum products.

As of now, it is known about a hit on a pumping station and a fire in the area of the facility.

Also, the repeated damage by the units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the Samara linear production control station in the Samara region of the Russian Federation has been confirmed. Let us recall that this is a production station where high- and low-sulfur oil from different fields is mixed to form the Urals export grade of oil. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

Moreover, it is reported that two aircraft were shot down at the Kacha military airfield, which is located in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

This successful operation was carried out by units of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

As of now, the results and extent of the damage are being determined.