On September 23, NATO members met urgently at Estonia's request under Article 4 of the Washington Treaty to discuss Russia's brazen violation of the country's airspace on September 19. The Alliance's leadership stressed that the bloc's response "to Russia's reckless actions will remain decisive."

NATO publicly appealed to Russia

The Supreme Allied Commander of NATO, Alexus Hrynkevich, made a statement on this occasion.

According to the latter, the new invasion is part of a broader trend of more irresponsible behavior by the aggressor country, Russia.

This is the second time in two weeks that the North Atlantic Council has held an Article 4 meeting. On September 10, the Council held consultations in response to the large-scale violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones, — Alexus Hrynkevich. Share

Against the backdrop of recent events, he drew attention to the fact that several members of the Alliance, including Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Romania, have felt the consequences of Russia's violation of their airspace.