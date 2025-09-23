NATO publicly threatens Russia amid new provocations

On September 23, NATO members met urgently at Estonia's request under Article 4 of the Washington Treaty to discuss Russia's brazen violation of the country's airspace on September 19. The Alliance's leadership stressed that the bloc's response "to Russia's reckless actions will remain decisive."
Points of attention
- The activation of Article 4 marks a serious stance by NATO to defend against threats, with specific member states like Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Romania feeling the impacts of Russian violations.
- The public threat towards Russia underscores NATO's commitment to safeguarding member states and deterring aggression through collective defense mechanisms.
NATO publicly appealed to Russia
The Supreme Allied Commander of NATO, Alexus Hrynkevich, made a statement on this occasion.
According to the latter, the new invasion is part of a broader trend of more irresponsible behavior by the aggressor country, Russia.
Against the backdrop of recent events, he drew attention to the fact that several members of the Alliance, including Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Romania, have felt the consequences of Russia's violation of their airspace.
