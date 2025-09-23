US leader Donald Trump has made unfounded claims that taking paracetamol during pregnancy and getting vaccinated significantly increase the risk of autism in children. The medical community has immediately reacted to these outrageous, unfounded claims.

Trump is again at the epicenter of the scandal

Doctors immediately drew attention to the fact that the new statements by the head of the White House contradict the recommendations of medical societies.

The results of many studies indicate that paracetamol is safe for pregnant women.

However, this did not stop Trump, and he began publicly dispensing medical advice to pregnant women and parents of young children.

He began to assure me that painkillers should not be used or given.

Moreover, the American leader believes that it is not necessary to give a child several vaccinations at the same time or at a very early age.

I want to tell it like it is: don't take Tylenol. The other things we recommend, or at least I recommend, is... don't let them pump your child with the most stuff you've ever seen in your life. Donald Trump President of the United States

Against this backdrop, he began to promote the idea of delaying or reducing doses of MMRV (measles, mumps, rubella, varicella) vaccines, as well as the hepatitis B vaccine for newborns.