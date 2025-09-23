US leader Donald Trump has made unfounded claims that taking paracetamol during pregnancy and getting vaccinated significantly increase the risk of autism in children. The medical community has immediately reacted to these outrageous, unfounded claims.
Points of attention
- The medical community has criticized Trump for spreading misinformation and providing unsound medical advice to the public.
- Trump's advocacy for delaying or reducing doses of certain vaccines lacks substantial evidence and contradicts prevailing vaccination guidelines.
Trump is again at the epicenter of the scandal
Doctors immediately drew attention to the fact that the new statements by the head of the White House contradict the recommendations of medical societies.
The results of many studies indicate that paracetamol is safe for pregnant women.
However, this did not stop Trump, and he began publicly dispensing medical advice to pregnant women and parents of young children.
He began to assure me that painkillers should not be used or given.
Moreover, the American leader believes that it is not necessary to give a child several vaccinations at the same time or at a very early age.
Against this backdrop, he began to promote the idea of delaying or reducing doses of MMRV (measles, mumps, rubella, varicella) vaccines, as well as the hepatitis B vaccine for newborns.
What is important to understand is that these recommendations are based on limited data and contradict current national vaccination standards.