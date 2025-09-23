"They failed." Trump publicly ridiculed Putin and the Russian army

On September 23, US leader Donald Trump made a series of high-profile statements during the UN General Assembly. He expressed his disappointment at the inability to quickly end Russia's war against Ukraine, and also recalled that dictator Vladimir Putin had long since disgraced himself on the international stage along with his occupation troops.
Points of attention
- Trump criticized the UN for its ineffectiveness in resolving conflicts, suggesting that it is merely issuing empty words.
- The confrontational stance taken by Trump towards Russia and the UN signifies escalating tensions in international relations.
Trump criticized Putin and the UN
According to the head of the White House, the United States is fully prepared to impose tough tariffs against Russia.
But, as Trump noted, for these tariffs to be effective, European countries must join the United States.
The UN itself has also come under a barrage of criticism from Donald Trump.
He added that such an organization no longer actually exists.
