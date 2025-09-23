"They failed." Trump publicly ridiculed Putin and the Russian army
On September 23, US leader Donald Trump made a series of high-profile statements during the UN General Assembly. He expressed his disappointment at the inability to quickly end Russia's war against Ukraine, and also recalled that dictator Vladimir Putin had long since disgraced himself on the international stage along with his occupation troops.

  • Trump criticized the UN for its ineffectiveness in resolving conflicts, suggesting that it is merely issuing empty words.
  • The confrontational stance taken by Trump towards Russia and the UN signifies escalating tensions in international relations.

I thought ending the war in Ukraine would be the easiest thing to do because of my relationship with Putin. Everyone thought Russia would win in three days, but they didn't. It makes Russia look bad. It should have taken a few days.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

According to the head of the White House, the United States is fully prepared to impose tough tariffs against Russia.

But, as Trump noted, for these tariffs to be effective, European countries must join the United States.

"They buy oil and gas from Russia. We will discuss this today with the European countries that are present here now (at the UN — ed.)," the American leader promises.

The UN itself has also come under a barrage of criticism from Donald Trump.

He added that such an organization no longer actually exists.

"There's a lot of potential, but all they do is write harshly worded letters, and empty words don't solve the problem of war," Trump complained.

