Zelenskyy and Trump's meeting — first details
Category
Politics
Publication date

Zelenskyy and Trump's meeting — first details

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy and Trump's talks - first details
Читати українською

Negotiations between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump took place on the evening of September 23. The heads of state met in New York, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

Points of attention

  • Trump's statements also included a call to NATO to shoot down Russian fighter jets entering the Alliance's airspace, showcasing ongoing tensions in the region.
  • The meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump holds strategic importance in the context of the ongoing geopolitical dynamics and Ukraine's position on the international stage.

Zelenskyy and Trump's talks — first details

At around 20:30 Kyiv time, it was officially announced that the leaders' meeting had started. At 21:45, information appeared about its conclusion.

It is known that both Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump are satisfied with the results of the negotiations.

According to the President of Ukraine, the meeting was truly meaningful.

It was a very good meeting today. It's too early to say any elements of the meeting, a little later, but it was really, probably, the most fulfilling

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

What is important to understand is that before it began, the head of the White House made several loud statements, during which he praised Ukraine for successfully destroying the Russian economy.

The Russian economy is in terrible shape right now. It's collapsing. Ukraine is doing a very good job of stopping this huge army.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Moreover, he noted that he greatly respects Ukraine for the struggle it is waging:

We have great respect for the struggle that Ukraine is waging. It is simply amazing.

Trump promised to reach an agreement with Hungarian leader Viktor Orban to stop buying Russian gas and oil.

The head of the White House also advised NATO to shoot down Russian fighter jets if they fly into the Alliance's airspace.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine was able to beat Putin and Trump at the last moment
The Defense Forces once again reminded that Ukraine will not lose
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Why Trump is not imposing sanctions against Russia — Rubio gave the reason
Rubio reveals Trump's approach to negotiations
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"They failed." Trump publicly ridiculed Putin and the Russian army
The White House
Trump criticized Putin and the UN

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?