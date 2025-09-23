Zelenskyy and Trump's meeting — first details

Negotiations between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump took place on the evening of September 23. The heads of state met in New York, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.
Points of attention
- Trump's statements also included a call to NATO to shoot down Russian fighter jets entering the Alliance's airspace, showcasing ongoing tensions in the region.
- The meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump holds strategic importance in the context of the ongoing geopolitical dynamics and Ukraine's position on the international stage.
Zelenskyy and Trump's talks — first details
At around 20:30 Kyiv time, it was officially announced that the leaders' meeting had started. At 21:45, information appeared about its conclusion.
It is known that both Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump are satisfied with the results of the negotiations.
According to the President of Ukraine, the meeting was truly meaningful.
What is important to understand is that before it began, the head of the White House made several loud statements, during which he praised Ukraine for successfully destroying the Russian economy.
Moreover, he noted that he greatly respects Ukraine for the struggle it is waging:
Trump promised to reach an agreement with Hungarian leader Viktor Orban to stop buying Russian gas and oil.
The head of the White House also advised NATO to shoot down Russian fighter jets if they fly into the Alliance's airspace.
