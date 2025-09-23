Zelenskyy and Trump's meeting — first details

Negotiations between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump took place on the evening of September 23. The heads of state met in New York, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

Zelenskyy and Trump's talks — first details

At around 20:30 Kyiv time, it was officially announced that the leaders' meeting had started. At 21:45, information appeared about its conclusion.

It is known that both Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump are satisfied with the results of the negotiations.

According to the President of Ukraine, the meeting was truly meaningful.

It was a very good meeting today. It's too early to say any elements of the meeting, a little later, but it was really, probably, the most fulfilling Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

What is important to understand is that before it began, the head of the White House made several loud statements, during which he praised Ukraine for successfully destroying the Russian economy.

The Russian economy is in terrible shape right now. It's collapsing. Ukraine is doing a very good job of stopping this huge army. Donald Trump President of the United States

Moreover, he noted that he greatly respects Ukraine for the struggle it is waging:

We have great respect for the struggle that Ukraine is waging. It is simply amazing. Share

Trump promised to reach an agreement with Hungarian leader Viktor Orban to stop buying Russian gas and oil.