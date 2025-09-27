Zakharova cynically accused Ukraine of Russian drone attacks on NATO
Category
Politics
Publication date

Zakharova cynically accused Ukraine of Russian drone attacks on NATO

Zakharova voiced new Kremlin fabrications
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has begun publicly lying that Ukraine is preparing an operation under a foreign flag in Romania and Poland using Russian drones. She is also inventing that Kyiv wants to start a war between NATO and Russia.

Points of attention

  • The false claims by Zakharova, if proven true, could bring Europe dangerously close to the brink of a large-scale conflict, highlighting the risks of misinformation and propaganda in international relations.
  • The accusations made by the Russian diplomat highlight the ongoing tensions and mistrust between Russia, Ukraine, and NATO, underscoring the need for diplomacy and transparency in resolving conflicts.

Zakharova voiced new Kremlin fabrications

Putin's henchman drew attention to "insider data" allegedly from Hungarian media.

She began lying that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky was "planning" to carry out sabotage in Romania and Poland in order to blame Russia for them.

Zakharova cynically invents that the "plans" are to repair several downed or intercepted Russian UAVs, equip them with a combat element, and send the UAVs disguised as Russian drones to major NATO transport hubs in Poland and Romania.

The scandalous Russian diplomat adds that this could lead to the start of a war between Russia and NATO members.

In order to carry out this provocation on September 16, Russian UAVs "Geran" have already been delivered to the Yavoriv training ground in Western Ukraine. They were previously repaired in Lviv at the "LORTA" plant... If all this is confirmed, then we must admit: never in modern times has Europe been so close to the start of World War III.

Maria Zakharova

Maria Zakharova

Spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump made a secret promise to Zelensky about long-range weapons
Trump promised a positive decision on Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Israeli leader accuses West of encouraging terrorism
Netanyahu publicly rebuked the West
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Merz announces end of era of peace in Germany
Merz issued an important warning

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?