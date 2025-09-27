Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has begun publicly lying that Ukraine is preparing an operation under a foreign flag in Romania and Poland using Russian drones. She is also inventing that Kyiv wants to start a war between NATO and Russia.
- The false claims by Zakharova, if proven true, could bring Europe dangerously close to the brink of a large-scale conflict, highlighting the risks of misinformation and propaganda in international relations.
- The accusations made by the Russian diplomat highlight the ongoing tensions and mistrust between Russia, Ukraine, and NATO, underscoring the need for diplomacy and transparency in resolving conflicts.
Zakharova voiced new Kremlin fabrications
Putin's henchman drew attention to "insider data" allegedly from Hungarian media.
She began lying that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky was "planning" to carry out sabotage in Romania and Poland in order to blame Russia for them.
Zakharova cynically invents that the "plans" are to repair several downed or intercepted Russian UAVs, equip them with a combat element, and send the UAVs disguised as Russian drones to major NATO transport hubs in Poland and Romania.
The scandalous Russian diplomat adds that this could lead to the start of a war between Russia and NATO members.
