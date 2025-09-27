Israeli leader accuses West of encouraging terrorism
Israeli leader accuses West of encouraging terrorism

Netanyahu publicly rebuked the West
Source:  online.ua

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Western leaders who have recognized a Palestinian state of encouraging terrorism in Gaza during his speech to the United Nations General Assembly.

  • Netanyahu highlights the urgency for Israel to address the threats posed by the remaining Hamas members in Gaza City who are planning to repeat past atrocities.
  • According to Netanyahu, Western recognition of Palestine sends a dangerous message to the Palestinians, implying that 'killing Jews pays off', further exacerbating the tensions in the region.

Netanyahu publicly rebuked the West

Journalists noted that dozens of delegates immediately left the hall when the Israeli leader took the stage. However, some other politicians gave him a standing ovation.

Netanyahu did not hide his indignation over the decisions of the countries that recognized the Palestinian state.

In his opinion, this is a "mark of shame," especially considering that it occurred after the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7, 2023.

Netanyahu drew attention to the fact that Palestine has been recognized by France, Great Britain, Australia, Canada and other countries.

They did this after the atrocities committed by Hamas on October 7. Atrocities that were approved by almost 90% of the Palestinian population that day, the Israeli Prime Minister complained.

Netanyahu also said that the West is sending a clear message to the Palestinians: "Killing Jews pays off."

According to him, the last remnants of Hamas have barricaded themselves in Gaza City and are vowing to repeat the atrocities of October 7.

"That's why Israel must end this matter," Netanyahu said.

