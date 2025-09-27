Merz announces end of era of peace in Germany

German leader Friedrich Merz has officially confirmed that while his country is not currently in an active war, it is no longer at peace. His statement came amid repeated incursions by Russian drones and fighter jets into NATO airspace.
Points of attention
- The ongoing investigations into the appearance of unknown drones in northern Germany exemplify the urgent need for heightened security measures and responses to safeguard the country's interests.
- As Germany navigates this new era of heightened security risks, Friedrich Merz's statements underscore the importance of vigilance and preparedness to address emerging threats effectively.
Merz issued an important warning
According to the German leader, in light of recent events, it no longer makes sense to talk about peace in Germany.
Merz draws the attention of the German people to the fact that the threat is real.
Although the head of state did not name the perpetrators of the incidents, he described the entire spectrum of hostile actions that concern him.
His statements came after it became known that the appearance of unknown drones was being investigated in northern Germany.
For example, several drones were spotted over Schleswig-Holstein — local authorities have launched an investigation.
