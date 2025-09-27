Merz announces end of era of peace in Germany
Merz announces end of era of peace in Germany

Merz issued an important warning
Source:  Handelsblatt

German leader Friedrich Merz has officially confirmed that while his country is not currently in an active war, it is no longer at peace. His statement came amid repeated incursions by Russian drones and fighter jets into NATO airspace.

Points of attention

  • The ongoing investigations into the appearance of unknown drones in northern Germany exemplify the urgent need for heightened security measures and responses to safeguard the country's interests.
  • As Germany navigates this new era of heightened security risks, Friedrich Merz's statements underscore the importance of vigilance and preparedness to address emerging threats effectively.

Merz issued an important warning

According to the German leader, in light of recent events, it no longer makes sense to talk about peace in Germany.

We are not at war, but we are not living in peace either.

Friedrich Merz

Friedrich Merz

Chancellor of Germany

Merz draws the attention of the German people to the fact that the threat is real.

Although the head of state did not name the perpetrators of the incidents, he described the entire spectrum of hostile actions that concern him.

Drone flights, espionage, the murder in the Tiergarten (the murder of Zelimkhan Khangoshvili in 2019. — Ed.), there have been mass threats to individual public figures — not only in Germany, but also in many other European countries. Sabotage acts — every day. Attempts to paralyze data centers. Cyberattacks, — Merz complained.

His statements came after it became known that the appearance of unknown drones was being investigated in northern Germany.

For example, several drones were spotted over Schleswig-Holstein — local authorities have launched an investigation.

