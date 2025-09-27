Ukrainian forces hit six areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked six areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, one artillery system, and one command post of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • Updates reveal the intensity of the conflict as both sides engage in strategic military operations.
  • The ongoing conflict highlights the determination of Ukrainian forces to defend their territory against the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian army as of September 27, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 09/27/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,107,400 (+970) people;

  • tanks — 11,204 (+1) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,288 (+1) units;

  • artillery systems — 33,186 (+39) units;

  • MLRS — 1,502 (+1) units;

  • air defense systems — 1,223 (+1) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 63,931 (+362) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 62,909 (+91) units;

  • special equipment — 3,977 (+2) units.

On September 26, the enemy launched one missile and 67 air strikes, used one missile and dropped 142 guided bombs.

Moreover, the enemy carried out 4,953 attacks, including 135 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 5,924 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, on the area of the settlement of Seredyna-Buda, Sumy region.

