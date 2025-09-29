Syrsky reported on the encirclement of Russian units in the Dobropil direction

On the morning of September 29, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky officially confirmed that in the Dobropil direction, thanks to clearly planned and courageous actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, some units of the Russian army were surrounded.

Syrsky announced new successes of Ukrainian defense forces

According to the commander-in-chief, he devoted another day to work in units operating on the main directions of the front, including the Dobropil direction.

A meeting was held with the commanders of units and subdivisions participating in the counteroffensive operation.

Thanks to the clearly planned and courageous actions of our troops, some of the enemy units were surrounded. The total losses of the occupiers in the Dobropil direction are 3,185 people, of which 1,769 are irretrievable. Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In addition, it is noted that the Russian occupiers lost 969 units of weapons and military equipment.

Syrsky draws attention to the fact that during the counteroffensive operation, Ukrainian defenders successfully managed to liberate about 175 sq. km.

Moreover, almost 195 sq. km were cleared of sabotage groups.

Taking into account the reports of commanders on the ground, he defined tasks and gave the necessary instructions to increase the effectiveness of fire destruction of the enemy, in particular at long distances; neutralize enemy sabotage groups in designated areas; improve the quality of interaction between units, — added Syrsky. Share

As the commander-in-chief noted, he made important decisions to comprehensively provide units and subdivisions participating in combat operations, taking into account the worsening weather conditions.