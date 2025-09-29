Syrsky reported on the encirclement of Russian units in the Dobropil direction

On the morning of September 29, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky officially confirmed that in the Dobropil direction, thanks to clearly planned and courageous actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, some units of the Russian army were surrounded.
Points of attention
- Meetings with unit commanders and strategic planning have played a crucial role in the recent success of Ukrainian forces, with a focus on enhancing combat effectiveness amidst worsening weather conditions.
- The Ukrainian defense forces continue to showcase resilience and strategic prowess in the ongoing counteroffensive operation, as evidenced by the successful containment and neutralization of enemy units in key strategic directions.
Syrsky announced new successes of Ukrainian defense forces
According to the commander-in-chief, he devoted another day to work in units operating on the main directions of the front, including the Dobropil direction.
A meeting was held with the commanders of units and subdivisions participating in the counteroffensive operation.
In addition, it is noted that the Russian occupiers lost 969 units of weapons and military equipment.
Syrsky draws attention to the fact that during the counteroffensive operation, Ukrainian defenders successfully managed to liberate about 175 sq. km.
Moreover, almost 195 sq. km were cleared of sabotage groups.
As the commander-in-chief noted, he made important decisions to comprehensively provide units and subdivisions participating in combat operations, taking into account the worsening weather conditions.
