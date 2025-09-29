Ukrainian Defense Forces Attacked the Electrodetal Plant in the Bryansk Region
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
On the morning of September 29, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that Ukrainian soldiers had successfully struck a Russian enterprise that manufactures products for military needs. It is important to understand that we are talking about OJSC “Karachevsky Plant “Electrodetal”.

Points of attention

  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine aims to reduce the capabilities of the enemy's occupation army and continue undermining the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers.
  • The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia escalates as the Ukrainian defense forces take strategic measures to halt Russian armed aggression and protect national interests.

The “Electrodetal” factory is on fire in the Bryansk region

As reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as part of reducing the capabilities of the enemy's occupation army, units of the missile forces and artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, launched four missiles during the missile strike.

What is important to understand is that the flight range is over 240 kilometers.

This time, the main target was OJSC “Karachev Plant “Electrodetal”, located in the city of Karachev, Bryansk Oblast, Russia.

The General Staff draws attention to the fact that it is engaged in the production of various electrical connectors for military and general industrial applications, including low-frequency, high-frequency and combined connectors.

The products are used in aerospace, electronics, instrument-making and other industries. These include connectors for printed circuit boards, military equipment, aircraft, antennas, base stations and other systems, as well as components for various measuring instruments.

According to Ukrainian soldiers, explosions and a fire broke out on the territory of the facility.

The consequences of the attack will be announced later.

The defense forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine.

