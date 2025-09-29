Ukraine's accession to the EU. The head of the European Council presented his plan
The head of the European Council fights for Ukraine's future in Europe
Source:  Politico

According to media reports, European Council President Antonio Costa is currently doing everything he can to push for Ukraine's accession to the EU despite Hungarian resistance. Importantly, this comes ahead of a key summit of EU leaders in Copenhagen this week.

Points of attention

  • The push for Ukraine's EU membership comes ahead of a key EU leaders' summit in Copenhagen, highlighting the urgency and importance of the current developments.
  • Costa's diplomatic efforts, including a recent 'tour of capitals' and engagements at the UN General Assembly, demonstrate the determination to overcome obstacles and promote the European integration of Ukraine and Moldova.

As insiders have learned, Costa is trying to gain support from the bloc's capitals.

Currently, his main goal is to unblock negotiations on the future membership of Ukraine and Moldova.

This is another desperate attempt to circumvent the opposition of Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, who is using his veto power to block Ukraine's path to the EU.

According to Kosty, the so-called negotiation clusters could be opened with the consent of a qualified majority of EU countries, and not just by unanimous decision.

Closing the clusters will still require the support of all EU capitals, but lowering the threshold for starting negotiations would allow Ukraine and Moldova to begin the necessary reforms to demonstrate progress in approaching EU standards.

This would make it possible to push the applications of Kyiv and Chisinau forward, even if one or two countries oppose it.

Costa tried to win over European leaders during a recent "tour of capitals" and on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York last week.

