Ukraine's accession to the EU. The head of the European Council presented his plan

According to media reports, European Council President Antonio Costa is currently doing everything he can to push for Ukraine's accession to the EU despite Hungarian resistance. Importantly, this comes ahead of a key summit of EU leaders in Copenhagen this week.

The head of the European Council fights for Ukraine's future in Europe

As insiders have learned, Costa is trying to gain support from the bloc's capitals.

Currently, his main goal is to unblock negotiations on the future membership of Ukraine and Moldova.

This is another desperate attempt to circumvent the opposition of Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, who is using his veto power to block Ukraine's path to the EU.

According to Kosty, the so-called negotiation clusters could be opened with the consent of a qualified majority of EU countries, and not just by unanimous decision.

Closing the clusters will still require the support of all EU capitals, but lowering the threshold for starting negotiations would allow Ukraine and Moldova to begin the necessary reforms to demonstrate progress in approaching EU standards. Share

This would make it possible to push the applications of Kyiv and Chisinau forward, even if one or two countries oppose it.