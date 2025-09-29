"This is our war." Tusk appealed to the West for help to Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has called on other countries to finally understand that Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine is not someone else's conflict, but "our war."

Tusk called for not abandoning Ukraine to its fate

He made a statement on this matter during the opening of the Warsaw Security Forum.

Tusk drew attention to the fact that the key mission of opinion leaders is to reach the "depths of the minds and hearts" of the Western and transatlantic community so that they finally understand the simple truth: war is ongoing, and peace is not something guaranteed forever.

The Polish Prime Minister admitted that even in his country there are statements that this (Russia's war against Ukraine — ed.) "is not our war and we should not be interested in it."

We must realize... that this is our war, because the war in Ukraine is only part of that terrible project that appears in the world from time to time. And the goal of this political project is always the same. How to enslave peoples, how to deprive individuals of their freedom, what to do to ensure that authoritarianism, despotism, cruelty, and the absence of human rights triumph. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

According to him, the task of Poland and all of Kyiv's allies is quite clear and unambiguous — Ukraine must win.