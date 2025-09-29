"This is our war." Tusk appealed to the West for help to Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has called on other countries to finally understand that Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine is not someone else's conflict, but "our war."
Tusk called for not abandoning Ukraine to its fate
He made a statement on this matter during the opening of the Warsaw Security Forum.
Tusk drew attention to the fact that the key mission of opinion leaders is to reach the "depths of the minds and hearts" of the Western and transatlantic community so that they finally understand the simple truth: war is ongoing, and peace is not something guaranteed forever.
The Polish Prime Minister admitted that even in his country there are statements that this (Russia's war against Ukraine — ed.) "is not our war and we should not be interested in it."
According to him, the task of Poland and all of Kyiv's allies is quite clear and unambiguous — Ukraine must win.
