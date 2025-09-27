Unidentified drones spotted near Swedish Navy base

On the evening of September 26 and the night of September 27, unidentified drones were spotted over the Karlskrona archipelago in Sweden. Police officers immediately arrived at the scene of the incident and saw the suspicious objects with their own eyes.

Unidentified drones spotted in Sweden

The current head of the pre-trial investigation, Matthias Lundgren, has already made a statement on this matter.

"This is a larger type (of drones), similar to the one that was over Denmark and Skåne (southern part of Sweden — ed.)," he said. Share

According to local residents, they first noticed a suspicious drone on the evening of September 26.

"It is currently unclear what this object is, but we have filed a report of a violation of the aviation law," Matthias Lundgren officially confirmed. Share

According to representatives of the police coordination center, there were at least two drones with red and green lights.

What is important to understand is that no objects were seized, so there are no suspects in the case.

However, police saw a direct connection to recent events in Denmark and Norway.