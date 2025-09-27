Unidentified drones spotted near Swedish Navy base
Source:  svt.se

On the evening of September 26 and the night of September 27, unidentified drones were spotted over the Karlskrona archipelago in Sweden. Police officers immediately arrived at the scene of the incident and saw the suspicious objects with their own eyes.

Points of attention

  • Despite no objects being seized and no suspects identified, the police are vigilant due to the proximity of the incident to a Swedish Navy base.
  • The Navy currently has no information on the drones, highlighting potential security concerns in the area.

The current head of the pre-trial investigation, Matthias Lundgren, has already made a statement on this matter.

"This is a larger type (of drones), similar to the one that was over Denmark and Skåne (southern part of Sweden — ed.)," he said.

According to local residents, they first noticed a suspicious drone on the evening of September 26.

"It is currently unclear what this object is, but we have filed a report of a violation of the aviation law," Matthias Lundgren officially confirmed.

According to representatives of the police coordination center, there were at least two drones with red and green lights.

What is important to understand is that no objects were seized, so there are no suspects in the case.

However, police saw a direct connection to recent events in Denmark and Norway.

The area where the drones were spotted is located a few kilometers from the naval base in Karlskrona. The Navy has no information about this incident.

