Hungary's drones could be monitoring Ukraine's border — Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Hungary could have launched its reconnaissance drones over Ukraine. They were probably monitoring the Ukrainian defense industry.

  • Hungarian drones were detected by the Ukrainian military possibly conducting reconnaissance in the Ukrainian border areas.
  • President Zelenskyy held a military meeting to address the recorded incidents and instructed to verify the data.
  • The focus was on recent incidents with drones on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border and discussion on the Dobropil operation.

Zelenskyy announced the detection of Hungarian drones on the border with Ukraine

According to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he held a military meeting with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky, Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov, Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal, and Deputy Head of the General Staff Pavlo Palisa.

In particular, Syrsky reported on "recent incidents" with drones on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border.

The Ukrainian military has recorded the entry of reconnaissance drones into our airspace, and these are probably Hungarian drones. Previously, they could have been conducting reconnaissance regarding the industrial potential in the Ukrainian border areas.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

He instructed to check all the data and urgently report on every recorded fact.

Zelenskyy also said that during the meeting they discussed the situation on the front. Key attention was paid to the Dobropil operation. As of today, Ukrainian soldiers have liberated 168.8 square kilometers of territory. At the same time, another 187.7 square kilometers were cleared of Russian saboteurs.

Total Russian losses in the operation alone amount to almost 3,000 soldiers, most of whom were killed. The exchange fund is also being replenished.

There were separate reports on the situation in Kupyansk and the district, as well as Ukrainian actions in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

