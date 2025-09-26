Ukraine bans entry of three top Hungarian military personnel in response to sanctions against "Magyar"

Ukraine has imposed an entry ban on three high-ranking Hungarian military officials.
Ukraine responded to Hungary's sanctions against "Magyar"
According to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, this step is a response to Hungary's ban on entry into its territory of a number of Ukrainian military officials.
We’ve imposed an entry ban for three high-ranking Hungarian military officials.— Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) September 26, 2025
Our mirror response to Hungary’s earlier baseless entry ban for our military officials.
Hungary’s every act of disrespect will be met with adequate response, especially disrespect for our military.
As a reminder, on August 28, Hungary banned entry into the country to the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brovda, due to the "latest attack" on the Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia.
Later, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó responded to criticism from his Ukrainian counterpart, Andriy Szibiga, after the entry ban on the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces.
In addition, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to take appropriate measures against Hungary.
