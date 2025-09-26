Ukraine bans entry of three top Hungarian military personnel in response to sanctions against "Magyar"
Ukraine bans entry of three top Hungarian military personnel in response to sanctions against "Magyar"

Andriy Sybiga
Hungary
Ukraine has imposed an entry ban on three high-ranking Hungarian military officials.

  • Ukraine has implemented an entry ban on three top Hungarian military personnel in retaliation to Hungary's sanctions against “Magyar”.
  • The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine warns that any disrespect towards Ukrainian soldiers will be met with an adequate response.
  • The conflict arose after Hungary prohibited the entry of the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces due to his actions in Russia, a move deemed unacceptable by Ukraine.

Ukraine responded to Hungary's sanctions against "Magyar"

According to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, this step is a response to Hungary's ban on entry into its territory of a number of Ukrainian military officials.

Every act of disrespect from Hungary will be met with an adequate response, especially disrespect for our soldiers.

Andriy Sybiga

Andriy Sybiga

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

As a reminder, on August 28, Hungary banned entry into the country to the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brovda, due to the "latest attack" on the Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia.

"Magyar" reacted to such sanctions. He emphasized that the money that Hungary pays for Russian oil is directed to the production of missiles and drones in Russia.

Later, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó responded to criticism from his Ukrainian counterpart, Andriy Szibiga, after the entry ban on the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces.

In addition, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to take appropriate measures against Hungary.

