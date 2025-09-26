Ukraine bans entry of three top Hungarian military personnel in response to sanctions against "Magyar"

Ukraine has imposed an entry ban on three high-ranking Hungarian military officials.

Ukraine responded to Hungary's sanctions against "Magyar"

According to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, this step is a response to Hungary's ban on entry into its territory of a number of Ukrainian military officials.

Every act of disrespect from Hungary will be met with an adequate response, especially disrespect for our soldiers. Andriy Sybiga Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

We’ve imposed an entry ban for three high-ranking Hungarian military officials.



Our mirror response to Hungary’s earlier baseless entry ban for our military officials.



Hungary’s every act of disrespect will be met with adequate response, especially disrespect for our military. — Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) September 26, 2025

As a reminder, on August 28, Hungary banned entry into the country to the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brovda, due to the "latest attack" on the Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia.

"Magyar" reacted to such sanctions. He emphasized that the money that Hungary pays for Russian oil is directed to the production of missiles and drones in Russia. Share

Later, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó responded to criticism from his Ukrainian counterpart, Andriy Szibiga, after the entry ban on the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces.