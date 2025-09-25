Unidentified drones violated airspace over Danish airports at night

Aalborg Airport in northern Denmark was closed overnight due to drones in its airspace.
Points of attention
- Unidentified drones disrupted the operations at Aalborg Airport in Denmark, leading to its closure overnight.
- Police in Denmark are actively investigating the presence of drones near multiple airports, including Aalborg, Esbjerg, Sønnerbord, and Skridstrup.
- Aalborg Airport confirmed the closure due to drones, impacting flight schedules and prompting concerns about airspace security.
Alien drones flew over Danish airports: what is known
The first reports of unidentified drones in the skies over Aalborg Airport appeared around midnight.
An airport spokesman confirmed to Reuters that Denmark's Aalborg Airport is currently closed due to drones in its airspace.
De uidentificerede droner som blev observeret i det nordjyske, befinder sig ikke længere over luftrummet ved Aalborg Lufthavn. En intens efterforskning er gået i gang, og politiet beder alle med oplysninger i sagen henvende sig på telefon 114. #politidk https://t.co/sU3Azw8amD— Nordjyllands Politi (@NjylPoliti) September 25, 2025
At the same time, he refused to comment on the number of drones.
Local media later reported, citing the South and South Jutland police, that drones had been spotted near three more airports — in Esbjerg, Sønnerbord and Skridstrup.
Danish F-16 and F-35 fighter jets are based at Skridstrup Air Base.
Unidentified drones observed in North Jutland are no longer over the airspace of Aalborg Airport, the North Jutland Police said in a statement this morning.
An investigation has been launched. Police are asking anyone with information in this case to contact them.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-