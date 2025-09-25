Unidentified drones violated airspace over Danish airports at night
Unidentified drones violated airspace over Danish airports at night

Danish airport
Source:  Reuters

Aalborg Airport in northern Denmark was closed overnight due to drones in its airspace.

  • Unidentified drones disrupted the operations at Aalborg Airport in Denmark, leading to its closure overnight.
  • Police in Denmark are actively investigating the presence of drones near multiple airports, including Aalborg, Esbjerg, Sønnerbord, and Skridstrup.
  • Aalborg Airport confirmed the closure due to drones, impacting flight schedules and prompting concerns about airspace security.

Alien drones flew over Danish airports: what is known

The first reports of unidentified drones in the skies over Aalborg Airport appeared around midnight.

Drones have been spotted near Aalborg Airport, airspace has been closed. Police are at the scene and investigating, the North Jutland Regional Police said in a post on social media.

An airport spokesman confirmed to Reuters that Denmark's Aalborg Airport is currently closed due to drones in its airspace.

At the same time, he refused to comment on the number of drones.

According to him, four flights had their arrival and departure times changed, including two SAS planes, one Norwegian, and one KLM.

Local media later reported, citing the South and South Jutland police, that drones had been spotted near three more airports — in Esbjerg, Sønnerbord and Skridstrup.

Danish F-16 and F-35 fighter jets are based at Skridstrup Air Base.

Unidentified drones observed in North Jutland are no longer over the airspace of Aalborg Airport, the North Jutland Police said in a statement this morning.

An investigation has been launched. Police are asking anyone with information in this case to contact them.

