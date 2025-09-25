Unidentified drones violated airspace over Danish airports at night

Aalborg Airport in northern Denmark was closed overnight due to drones in its airspace.

Alien drones flew over Danish airports: what is known

The first reports of unidentified drones in the skies over Aalborg Airport appeared around midnight.

Drones have been spotted near Aalborg Airport, airspace has been closed. Police are at the scene and investigating, the North Jutland Regional Police said in a post on social media.

An airport spokesman confirmed to Reuters that Denmark's Aalborg Airport is currently closed due to drones in its airspace.

De uidentificerede droner som blev observeret i det nordjyske, befinder sig ikke længere over luftrummet ved Aalborg Lufthavn. En intens efterforskning er gået i gang, og politiet beder alle med oplysninger i sagen henvende sig på telefon 114. #politidk https://t.co/sU3Azw8amD — Nordjyllands Politi (@NjylPoliti) September 25, 2025

At the same time, he refused to comment on the number of drones.

According to him, four flights had their arrival and departure times changed, including two SAS planes, one Norwegian, and one KLM.

Local media later reported, citing the South and South Jutland police, that drones had been spotted near three more airports — in Esbjerg, Sønnerbord and Skridstrup.

Danish F-16 and F-35 fighter jets are based at Skridstrup Air Base.

Unidentified drones observed in North Jutland are no longer over the airspace of Aalborg Airport, the North Jutland Police said in a statement this morning.

An investigation has been launched. Police are asking anyone with information in this case to contact them.