SSR hit S-400 Triumph air defense system radar in Crimea

On the night of September 30, Special Operations Forces units successfully struck the radar station of the Russian S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system. The important enemy target was located in temporarily occupied Crimea.

SSO hunted a new enemy target

On the night of September 30, units of the Special Operations Forces struck the radar station of the Russian S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system, the official statement of the Special Operations Forces says.

What is also important to understand is that the enemy's expensive air defense system, aimed, in particular, at UAVs, was successfully eliminated by the SSR strike drones.

Special operations forces draw attention to the fact that the radar station is a kind of “eyes” of the S-400 Triumph complex.

It is worth noting that without the observation and guidance element, the entire system loses its combat capability.

Special Operations Forces units continue to inflict significant damage on the enemy, accelerating his inability to conduct further combat operations. Special Operations Forces: Always beyond the border! — says the official statement.

Characteristics of the S-400 "Triumph" air defense system: