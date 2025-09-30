SSR hit S-400 Triumph air defense system radar in Crimea
AFU Special Operations Forces
SSO hunted a new enemy target
On the night of September 30, Special Operations Forces units successfully struck the radar station of the Russian S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system. The important enemy target was located in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Points of attention

  • The characteristics of the S-400 Triumph air defense system highlight its sophisticated capabilities, emphasizing the strategic significance of striking key components like the radar station.
  • Continuous successful operations by the Special Operations Forces aim to weaken the enemy and hinder further combat operations, showcasing their effectiveness in disrupting hostile military capabilities.

On the night of September 30, units of the Special Operations Forces struck the radar station of the Russian S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system, the official statement of the Special Operations Forces says.

What is also important to understand is that the enemy's expensive air defense system, aimed, in particular, at UAVs, was successfully eliminated by the SSR strike drones.

Special operations forces draw attention to the fact that the radar station is a kind of “eyes” of the S-400 Triumph complex.

It is worth noting that without the observation and guidance element, the entire system loses its combat capability.

Special Operations Forces units continue to inflict significant damage on the enemy, accelerating his inability to conduct further combat operations. Special Operations Forces: Always beyond the border! — says the official statement.

Photo: facebook.com/usofcom

Characteristics of the S-400 "Triumph" air defense system:

  • Target detection range: 600 km

  • Number of simultaneously monitored routes: up to 300 targets;

  • Number of simultaneously fired targets (with full SAM system): 36

  • Number of simultaneously guided missiles (full SAM system): 72

  • Maximum target engagement altitude: 30 km

  • Maximum target speed: 4800 m/s;

  • Air defense system deployment time from the march: 5-10 minutes.

  • Time to bring the system's assets to combat readiness from a deployed state: 3 minutes.

  • Speed of movement of combat vehicles on paved roads: up to 60 km/h.[

