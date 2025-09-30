NATO urged Zelensky to adopt a "Finnish scenario" to end the war

According to former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, at one time he pushed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to consider the option of territorial concessions from Russia to end the war. This is the so-called "Finland scenario."

Stoltenberg spoke about secret negotiations with Zelensky

As reported by Euroactive , the former Secretary General shared his memories in his memoir "On My Guard."

It was in it that he described the period of his work at NATO in 2014-2024.

Reflecting on the course of the Russian-Ukrainian war, Stoltenberg recalled Finland, which gave up 10% of its territory as part of a peace agreement with the Soviet Union during World War II.

When I first hinted at a "Finnish solution" to the war in Ukraine, Zelensky rejected the idea of a complete surrender of any territory. Jens Stoltenberg NATO External Secretary

According to Stoltenberg, as time passed, the Ukrainian leader and his team began to be "less dismissive" of temporary territorial concessions.

However, Volodymyr Zelenskyy put forward a clear condition - the new borders and the country's security must be guaranteed by Ukraine's membership in NATO.

What is important to understand is that a year ago, the President of Ukraine first presented his Victory Plan. The first point of the plan was an "immediate invitation to NATO."