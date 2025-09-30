Russia attacked the center of Dnipro — there are victims
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
On the afternoon of September 30, Russian invaders attacked the center of Dnipro, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, with drone strikes. Fires are raging in the city, and civilians are reported to have been injured.

Points of attention

  • Eyewitnesses and local media are sharing live updates and videos from the scene of the attack.
  • The situation is ongoing, and more information is being gathered to understand the full extent of the damage and casualties.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, reported on a new attack by the Russian occupiers on the city.

Russians attacked Dnipro UAV. Preliminary, there are wounded. Several fires occurred. We are finding out all the details.

He drew attention to the fact that the unrest is still ongoing and, against this background, called on the peaceful residents of the city to take care of their safety.

Eyewitnesses and local media are already publishing the first videos from the scene of the Russian strike:

Information is being updated…

