Russia attacked the center of Dnipro — there are victims

On the afternoon of September 30, Russian invaders attacked the center of Dnipro, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, with drone strikes. Fires are raging in the city, and civilians are reported to have been injured.

Russia's attack on the Dnіprо on September 30 — first details

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, reported on a new attack by the Russian occupiers on the city.

Russians attacked Dnipro UAV. Preliminary, there are wounded. Several fires occurred. We are finding out all the details. Serhiy Lysak Head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA

He drew attention to the fact that the unrest is still ongoing and, against this background, called on the peaceful residents of the city to take care of their safety.

Eyewitnesses and local media are already publishing the first videos from the scene of the Russian strike:

Information is being updated…