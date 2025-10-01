The DeepState analytical project draws attention to the fact that the advance of the Russian invading forces slowed down sharply in September 2025. What is important to understand is that the enemy was able to capture almost half the territory than in August.

What was September like at the front?

According to DeepState data, over the past month, Russian occupiers were able to capture 259 sq km.

What is important to understand is that these are the lowest figures for the Russian army, starting in May 2025.

Analysts emphasize that in September the enemy occupied 44% less territory than in August.

Over the course of a month, the botnet managed to capture 0.04% of the country's total area, and now the total is 19.04%, says the DeepState analysis. Share

In addition, it is claimed that the greatest loss of territory was in the Novopavlovsk direction — 53% of all captured square kilometers.

Novopavlivskyi is the main problem area. Where the number of promotions is much higher than assault operations, and the latest personnel decisions here do not inspire much hope for improvement, analysts warn. Share

They also commented on the development of hostilities in the Pokrovsky direction.