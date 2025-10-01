The pace of the Russian army's advance has sharply decreased
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The pace of the Russian army's advance has sharply decreased

What was September like at the front?
Читати українською
Source:  DeepState

The DeepState analytical project draws attention to the fact that the advance of the Russian invading forces slowed down sharply in September 2025. What is important to understand is that the enemy was able to capture almost half the territory than in August.

Points of attention

  • The defense in the Pokrovsky direction proves effective, with strategic significance attributed to the challenging terrain and varying levels of difficulty in combat, presenting a formidable obstacle for the advancing enemy forces.
  • Overall, the DeepState analysis underscores the nuanced dynamics of the frontline situation in September 2025, shedding light on the evolving tactical scenarios and areas of concern amidst the ongoing conflict.

What was September like at the front?

According to DeepState data, over the past month, Russian occupiers were able to capture 259 sq km.

What is important to understand is that these are the lowest figures for the Russian army, starting in May 2025.

Analysts emphasize that in September the enemy occupied 44% less territory than in August.

Over the course of a month, the botnet managed to capture 0.04% of the country's total area, and now the total is 19.04%, says the DeepState analysis.

In addition, it is claimed that the greatest loss of territory was in the Novopavlovsk direction — 53% of all captured square kilometers.

Novopavlivskyi is the main problem area. Where the number of promotions is much higher than assault operations, and the latest personnel decisions here do not inspire much hope for improvement, analysts warn.

They also commented on the development of hostilities in the Pokrovsky direction.

It is on this section of the front that the defense remains effective, because "the price of each meter here is much higher, and the enemy has come close to the city from the south, and fighting in the landings and in the city is of different levels of difficulty."

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"It's impossible to win." Kellogg predicted the end of Russia's war against Ukraine
Kellogg predicts Russia's defeat
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian fighters eliminate ex-Gauleiter of Novaya Kakhovka
Ukrainian soldiers got even with Leontiev
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Day of Defenders of Ukraine. Zelenskyy made an important decision
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ukraine celebrates Defenders' Day

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?