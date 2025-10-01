The pace of the Russian army's advance has sharply decreased

The DeepState analytical project draws attention to the fact that the advance of the Russian invading forces slowed down sharply in September 2025. What is important to understand is that the enemy was able to capture almost half the territory than in August.
Points of attention
- The defense in the Pokrovsky direction proves effective, with strategic significance attributed to the challenging terrain and varying levels of difficulty in combat, presenting a formidable obstacle for the advancing enemy forces.
- Overall, the DeepState analysis underscores the nuanced dynamics of the frontline situation in September 2025, shedding light on the evolving tactical scenarios and areas of concern amidst the ongoing conflict.
What was September like at the front?
According to DeepState data, over the past month, Russian occupiers were able to capture 259 sq km.
What is important to understand is that these are the lowest figures for the Russian army, starting in May 2025.
Analysts emphasize that in September the enemy occupied 44% less territory than in August.
In addition, it is claimed that the greatest loss of territory was in the Novopavlovsk direction — 53% of all captured square kilometers.
They also commented on the development of hostilities in the Pokrovsky direction.
It is on this section of the front that the defense remains effective, because "the price of each meter here is much higher, and the enemy has come close to the city from the south, and fighting in the landings and in the city is of different levels of difficulty."
