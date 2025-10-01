Ukrainian fighters eliminate ex-Gauleiter of Novaya Kakhovka

The Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to successfully eliminate a known war criminal — one of the Gauleiter of occupied Nova Kakhovka, Volodymyr Leontiev.

Ukrainian soldiers got even with Leontiev

The fact of the death of the traitor to Ukraine was confirmed by the Gauleiter of the Kherson region, Volodymyr Saldo.

According to the latter, Volodymyr Leontiev died in hospital after being wounded during an attack by a Ukrainian drone. Share

He was seriously wounded on the morning of October 1 by a heavy strike drone-bomber “Baba Yaga”.

He was immediately hospitalized. Doctors fought for the war criminal's life, but they still failed to save Leontiev.

Leontiev is a traitor and collaborator who defected to the Russians after the occupation of Novaya Kakhovka. In March 2025, he was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for the cruel treatment of civilians. He is responsible for the kidnapping and illegal detention of the mayor of Beryslav, Oleksandr Shapovalov. Share

What is important to understand is that Novaya Kakhovka has been under the control of Russian occupiers since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022.