The Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to successfully eliminate a known war criminal — one of the Gauleiter of occupied Nova Kakhovka, Volodymyr Leontiev.
Points of attention
- The importance of this event lies in the victory for Ukraine in eliminating a known traitor and collaborator.
- The incident sheds light on the ongoing struggle in areas under Russian occupation since the 2022 invasion.
Ukrainian soldiers got even with Leontiev
The fact of the death of the traitor to Ukraine was confirmed by the Gauleiter of the Kherson region, Volodymyr Saldo.
He was seriously wounded on the morning of October 1 by a heavy strike drone-bomber “Baba Yaga”.
He was immediately hospitalized. Doctors fought for the war criminal's life, but they still failed to save Leontiev.
What is important to understand is that Novaya Kakhovka has been under the control of Russian occupiers since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022.
