Ukrainian fighters eliminate ex-Gauleiter of Novaya Kakhovka
Ukrainian soldiers got even with Leontiev
Source:  online.ua

The Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to successfully eliminate a known war criminal — one of the Gauleiter of occupied Nova Kakhovka, Volodymyr Leontiev.

  • The importance of this event lies in the victory for Ukraine in eliminating a known traitor and collaborator.
  • The incident sheds light on the ongoing struggle in areas under Russian occupation since the 2022 invasion.

The fact of the death of the traitor to Ukraine was confirmed by the Gauleiter of the Kherson region, Volodymyr Saldo.

According to the latter, Volodymyr Leontiev died in hospital after being wounded during an attack by a Ukrainian drone.

He was seriously wounded on the morning of October 1 by a heavy strike drone-bomber “Baba Yaga”.

He was immediately hospitalized. Doctors fought for the war criminal's life, but they still failed to save Leontiev.

Photo: screenshot

Leontiev is a traitor and collaborator who defected to the Russians after the occupation of Novaya Kakhovka. In March 2025, he was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for the cruel treatment of civilians. He is responsible for the kidnapping and illegal detention of the mayor of Beryslav, Oleksandr Shapovalov.

Photo: screenshot

What is important to understand is that Novaya Kakhovka has been under the control of Russian occupiers since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022.

