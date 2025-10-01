Ukrainian soldiers eliminated another 920 Russian occupiers

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully struck one area of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian invaders.
- The aggressor targeted various settlements in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhia regions, highlighting the ongoing conflict and violence in the area.
- The update underscores the continuation of the full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine, with daily combat clashes and significant casualties on both sides.
Losses of the Russian Army as of October 1, 2025
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 10/01/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,111,480 (+920) people
tanks — 11223 (+1)
armored combat vehicles — 23,294 (+3) units
artillery systems — 33324 (+13) units
MLRS — 1505 (+0) units
air defense means — 1224 (+0) units
aircraft — 427 (+0) units
helicopters — 346 (+0)
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 65552 (+249)
cruise missiles — 3790 (+0)
ships / boats — 28 (+0)
submarines — 1 (+0)
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 63274 (+33)
special equipment — 3979 (+0)
Yesterday, the enemy launched 2 missile and 54 air strikes, used two missiles and dropped 112 guided bombs.
In addition, it carried out 3,931 attacks, including 112 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 5,246 kamikaze drones to destroy them.
The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, on the settlements of Dobropillya, Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region; Pokrovske in Dnipropetrovsk region; and Hulyaipole in Zaporizhia region.
