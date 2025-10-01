Ukrainian soldiers eliminated another 920 Russian occupiers

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully struck one area of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian Army as of October 1, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 10/01/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,111,480 (+920) people

tanks — 11223 (+1)

armored combat vehicles — 23,294 (+3) units

artillery systems — 33324 (+13) units

MLRS — 1505 (+0) units

air defense means — 1224 (+0) units

aircraft — 427 (+0) units

helicopters — 346 (+0)

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 65552 (+249)

cruise missiles — 3790 (+0)

ships / boats — 28 (+0)

submarines — 1 (+0)

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 63274 (+33)

special equipment — 3979 (+0)

Yesterday, the enemy launched 2 missile and 54 air strikes, used two missiles and dropped 112 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 3,931 attacks, including 112 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 5,246 kamikaze drones to destroy them.