Russia's attack on the Dnipro. The number of victims continues to rise

As a result of the attack by the Russian army on the center of Dnipro, which took place on September 30, the number of victims has increased to 31 people, including minors. This information was officially confirmed by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak.

What is known about the situation in Dnipro and the region?

In Dnipro, 31 people have already been injured in yesterday's attack. There have been more minors among them. A 17-year-old boy sought medical help with injuries. Serhiy Lysak Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

As mentioned earlier, on the evening of September 30, a series of explosions were heard in Dnipro: the city was attacked by Russian attack drones, one of the wounded died, rescuers extinguished the fire, and the city's infrastructure was damaged.

Lysak also officially confirmed that during the night of October 1, Russian invaders used drones to strike the Petropavlivska and Pokrovska communities of Sinelnyky region.

The enemy's strikes hit infrastructure and the premises where the shop and pharmacy were located. According to the latest data, there are no civilian casualties.

Moreover, it is indicated that the enemy hit the Pokrovska community of Nikopol region with heavy artillery. The consequences of the attacks are being clarified, there are no victims.