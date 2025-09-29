Ukraine will receive F-16, Mirage and Gripen fighters

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Ivan Havrylyuk, officially confirmed to journalists that additional deliveries of F-16 aircraft, as well as French Mirage and Swedish Gripen, are currently expected.

Ukraine will receive even more fighter jets

According to Havrylyuk, "multi-echelon" defense lines are used to repel Russian attacks.

He also added that the defense systems include anti-aircraft missile systems, mobile fire groups, interceptor drones that hunt Russian drones in the air, electronic warfare equipment to jam control channels, as well as aviation — in particular, F-16 fighter jets.

By the way, there will be even more of the latter in Ukraine, as additional deliveries are already expected.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is also receiving French Mirage and Swedish Gripen.

The lieutenant general is currently refusing to disclose their number.

"Come on, when you see them in the air over Ukraine, then you will understand," Havrylyuk said.

For the past few months, weapons from the United States have been arriving in Ukraine through a new priority needs program called PURL.

The point is that European allies are buying weapons from the US and transferring them to Kyiv.

The first deliveries using this mechanism have already arrived in Ukraine.