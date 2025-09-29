DIU publishes names of Russians involved in missile terror against Ukraine
DIU publishes names of Russians involved in missile terror against Ukraine

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
What did the DIU manage to find out?
The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reveals the names of Russian war criminals involved in missile terror against the civilian population of Ukraine. What is important to understand is that this is an update of data on 13 people from among the command staff of the long-range aviation of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Armed Forces.

Points of attention

  • The State Revenue Service publishes personal details of the identified individuals, aiming to facilitate their prosecution through national and international justice mechanisms.
  • A total of 2,354 missile launches from Tu-95MS and Tu-160 aircraft, 321 cruise missile launches from Tu-22M3 aircraft, and 171 aeroballistic missile launches from MiG-31K/I aircraft were recorded during the specified period.

What did the DIU manage to find out?

According to Ukrainian military intelligence, the following are involved in planning and organizing missile strikes on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure:

  • Lieutenant General Kobylash Sergey Ivanovich - Commander of the Air Force - Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Armed Forces;

  • Major General Kuvaldin Sergey Gennadievich — Commander of Long-Range Aviation of the Air Force of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Armed Forces;

  • Colonel Shevel Sergey Viktorovich — Chief of Staff — First Deputy Commander of Long-Range Aviation of the Air Force of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Armed Forces;

  • Major General Oleg Volodymyrovych Pchela is the Deputy Commander of the Long-Range Aviation of the Air Force of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Armed Forces.

The State Revenue Service draws attention to the fact that it publishes data on the places of residence and registration of the specified persons, their phone numbers, email details, individual tax numbers, and state insurance policy numbers.

All this information is passed on to national and international justice mechanisms to bring those responsible to justice.

What is important to understand is that in total, for the period from February 24, 2022 to August 31, 2025, the following was recorded:

  • 2,354 launches of Kh-555/Kh-101/Kh-55SM missiles from Tu-95MS and Tu-160 aircraft;

  • 321 launches of Kh-22/Kh-32 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 aircraft;

  • 171 launches of Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K/I aircraft.

