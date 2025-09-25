DIU used naval drones to strike the Russian ports of Tuapse and Novorossiysk — sources

On September 24, special forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense attacked the Black Sea ports of Novorossiysk and Tuapse, located in the Russian Federation, with naval drones. This was reported to ONLINE.UA by sources in Ukrainian intelligence.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian special forces carried out a daring attack on the Russian ports of Tuapse and Novorossiysk using naval drones, disrupting crucial oil-loading operations.
- The attack paralyzed the operation of oil-loading complexes in Novorossiysk and Tuapse, key points for Russian oil exports, showcasing Ukraine's innovative approach in combating Russian aggression.
- The destruction caused by the Russian military's retaliatory strikes on the ports led to chaos, including damage to residential buildings, destroyed cars, and panic among the population in Novorossiysk, Tuapse, and Sochi.
DIU naval drones attacked the ports of Tuapse and Novorossiysk — sources
According to a military intelligence source, the drone attack paralyzed the operation of the Transneft oil tanker complex and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal, located near Novorossiysk.
It is there that the Russians load their tankers with oil, including those that are part of the so-called "shadow fleet."
The Russian Defense Ministry also used naval drones to strike and blow up the oil loading pier of one of the largest terminals in the Russian Federation in the port of Tuapse.
The sources added that the specified Russian oil transshipment points are collectively capable of exporting 2 million barrels of crude oil per day.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-