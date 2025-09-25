DIU used naval drones to strike the Russian ports of Tuapse and Novorossiysk — sources
Category
Events
Publication date

DIU used naval drones to strike the Russian ports of Tuapse and Novorossiysk — sources

Magura
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On September 24, special forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense attacked the Black Sea ports of Novorossiysk and Tuapse, located in the Russian Federation, with naval drones. This was reported to ONLINE.UA by sources in Ukrainian intelligence.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian special forces carried out a daring attack on the Russian ports of Tuapse and Novorossiysk using naval drones, disrupting crucial oil-loading operations.
  • The attack paralyzed the operation of oil-loading complexes in Novorossiysk and Tuapse, key points for Russian oil exports, showcasing Ukraine's innovative approach in combating Russian aggression.
  • The destruction caused by the Russian military's retaliatory strikes on the ports led to chaos, including damage to residential buildings, destroyed cars, and panic among the population in Novorossiysk, Tuapse, and Sochi.

DIU naval drones attacked the ports of Tuapse and Novorossiysk — sources

According to a military intelligence source, the drone attack paralyzed the operation of the Transneft oil tanker complex and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal, located near Novorossiysk.

It is there that the Russians load their tankers with oil, including those that are part of the so-called "shadow fleet."

The Russian Defense Ministry also used naval drones to strike and blow up the oil loading pier of one of the largest terminals in the Russian Federation in the port of Tuapse.

The sources added that the specified Russian oil transshipment points are collectively capable of exporting 2 million barrels of crude oil per day.

The attack on Russian oil export facilities, which fuels the war against Ukraine, also "once again demonstrated the crookedness of the Russian group assigned to guard the Black Sea ports. The chaotic and inaccurate fire of the Russian military caused the destruction of residential buildings, destroyed several cars, and caused panic among the population in Novorossiysk, Tuapse, and also in Sochi, located several dozen kilometers from the site of the attack, where an emergency evacuation from the beaches was announced.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: DIU soldiers hit 3 Russian Mi-8 helicopters
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU reports new enemy targets hit
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: the DIU hunted down 2 Russian Be-12 “Chaika” amphibious aircraft
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Be-12 Chaika
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: DIU special forces hit 4 "bold" Russian army targets in Crimea
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
bavovna

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?