Watch: the DIU hunted down 2 Russian Be-12 “Chaika” amphibious aircraft

DIU destroyed 2 planes and a helicopter of the Russian army in Crimea

On September 21, in the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea, the masters of the GUR special unit of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine “Primary” hunted down two Russian anti-submarine aircraft Be-12 “Chaika”.

This is the first defeat of a Be-12 in history.

Be-12 Chaika amphibious aircraft are equipped with expensive equipment for detecting and combating submarines.