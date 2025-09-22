Watch: the DIU hunted down 2 Russian Be-12 “Chaika” amphibious aircraft

The GUR special unit “Ghosts” in Crimea burned two enemy Be-12 “Chaika” amphibious aircraft and an Mi-8 helicopter.
Points of attention
- The DIU special unit Ghosts in Crimea successfully destroyed 2 Russian Be-12 Chaika amphibious aircraft and an Mi-8 helicopter.
- This marks the first defeat of Be-12 Chaika amphibious aircraft in history, showcasing the prowess of the Ukrainian defense forces.
DIU destroyed 2 planes and a helicopter of the Russian army in Crimea
On September 21, in the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea, the masters of the GUR special unit of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine “Primary” hunted down two Russian anti-submarine aircraft Be-12 “Chaika”.
This is the first defeat of a Be-12 in history.
Be-12 Chaika amphibious aircraft are equipped with expensive equipment for detecting and combating submarines.
