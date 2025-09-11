Watch: DIU fighters hit a Russian warship near Novorossiysk with a drone

On September 10, in the Black Sea, special forces of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry tracked down and successfully attacked another high-value Russian military target - a ship of the MPSV07 multipurpose vessel project from the Black Sea Fleet.

DIU special forces hit a Russian warship

The Russians commissioned the ship in 2015. Its cost is about $60 million. The aggressor has four such vessels in total.

The ship of the MPSV07 project is equipped with diving complexes, remote-controlled devices, side-scan sonar, and PER means. It can be used for bottom surveying. The ship's power is about 4 MW.

At the time of the attack by the GUR special forces, the enemy ship was conducting electronic reconnaissance and patrolling the approaches to the Novorossiysk Bay, where the aggressor had “registered” the remnants of its Black Sea Fleet.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's GUR masters struck a well-aimed blow with a Ukrainian-made combat drone in the area of the control bridge, where, in particular, the ship's navigation and communication equipment is located.