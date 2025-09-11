Watch: DIU fighters hit a Russian warship near Novorossiysk with a drone

On September 10, in the Black Sea, special forces of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry tracked down and successfully attacked another high-value Russian military target - a ship of the MPSV07 multipurpose vessel project from the Black Sea Fleet.
- Ukrainian special forces of the DIU successfully attacked a high-value Russian military target - a ship from the Black Sea Fleet using a drone near Novorossiysk.
- The targeted Russian warship, a MPSV07 project vessel with advanced equipment, was hit in the control bridge area, rendering it inoperable and requiring expensive repairs.
- The attack disrupted the enemy ship's electronic reconnaissance activities near Novorossiysk Bay, where the remnants of the Black Sea Fleet were stationed.
DIU special forces hit a Russian warship
The Russians commissioned the ship in 2015. Its cost is about $60 million. The aggressor has four such vessels in total.
At the time of the attack by the GUR special forces, the enemy ship was conducting electronic reconnaissance and patrolling the approaches to the Novorossiysk Bay, where the aggressor had “registered” the remnants of its Black Sea Fleet.
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's GUR masters struck a well-aimed blow with a Ukrainian-made combat drone in the area of the control bridge, where, in particular, the ship's navigation and communication equipment is located.
As a result of the strike, the enemy ship's RER equipment was destroyed, and the ship was put out of action for expensive repairs.
