Revenge for Bucha. DIU announced sabotage in Russian military unit — sources
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

A military unit that committed war crimes in the Kyiv region was attacked in Russia. ONLINE.UA learned about this from sources in the GUR.

Points of attention

  • Retaliation for war crimes: A military unit involved in battles near Kyiv, committing war crimes, was targeted in an attack in Russia.
  • Casualties and injuries: The attack near Khabarovsk resulted in casualties and injuries among the military personnel reporting for duty.
  • Cover-up attempt: Russian special services disabled mobile internet and altered traffic patterns to conceal the incident in the center of Russia.

In Russia, a military unit near Khabarovsk was attacked — sources

On September 8, explosions erupted near military unit 6912, which was fighting against Ukraine, near Khabarovsk, Russia.

GUR sources report that two explosive devices went off in the parking lot just as the military was reporting for duty.

There are dead and wounded.

After the explosions, Russian special services turned off mobile internet and changed traffic patterns to cover up the event.

It should be noted that military unit 6912 — the 748th separate battalion of the Russian Guard — previously participated in battles near Kyiv, in particular in Bucha and Irpen.

