Revenge for Bucha. DIU announced sabotage in Russian military unit — sources

A military unit that committed war crimes in the Kyiv region was attacked in Russia. ONLINE.UA learned about this from sources in the GUR.

In Russia, a military unit near Khabarovsk was attacked — sources

On September 8, explosions erupted near military unit 6912, which was fighting against Ukraine, near Khabarovsk, Russia.

GUR sources report that two explosive devices went off in the parking lot just as the military was reporting for duty.

There are dead and wounded.

After the explosions, Russian special services turned off mobile internet and changed traffic patterns to cover up the event. Share