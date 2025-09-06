The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine demonstrates new successes of the soldiers of the “Brotherhood” unit, who are restraining the Russian invaders in the Donetsk region and preventing the penetration of enemy forces into the territory of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Another Russian breakthrough attempt ended in failure

Soldiers of the “Brotherhood” battalion from the “Timur Special Unit” of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine were able to successfully thwart the plans of the Russian invaders to break through to the borders of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to the GUR, small groups of Russian soldiers tried to cross the contact line.

Moreover, they attempted to take up firing positions in buildings to accumulate forces and launch further attacks on Ukrainian positions.

The Russian invaders who survived the Ukrainian drone strikes were demilitarized by Brotherhood attack aircraft.

The video shows explosive footage of the elimination of enemy shelters:

The armed struggle continues! — Ukrainian intelligence officers emphasize.

What is important to understand is that on August 30, the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to stop the advance of the Russian occupiers in the Dobropillya area, in the Donetsk region.