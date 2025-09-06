DIU showed the failure of the Russian army's breakthrough into the Dnipropetrovsk region — video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

DIU showed the failure of the Russian army's breakthrough into the Dnipropetrovsk region — video

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Another Russian breakthrough attempt ended in failure
Читати українською

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine demonstrates new successes of the soldiers of the “Brotherhood” unit, who are restraining the Russian invaders in the Donetsk region and preventing the penetration of enemy forces into the territory of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Points of attention

  • The video footage reveals the intense armed struggle and the precise actions taken by the 'Brotherhood' unit to defend Ukrainian territory.
  • Russian breakthrough attempts were foiled by the strategic counterattacks of the Ukrainian soldiers, showcasing the resilience and effectiveness of their defense tactics.

Another Russian breakthrough attempt ended in failure

Soldiers of the “Brotherhood” battalion from the “Timur Special Unit” of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine were able to successfully thwart the plans of the Russian invaders to break through to the borders of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to the GUR, small groups of Russian soldiers tried to cross the contact line.

Moreover, they attempted to take up firing positions in buildings to accumulate forces and launch further attacks on Ukrainian positions.

The Russian invaders who survived the Ukrainian drone strikes were demilitarized by Brotherhood attack aircraft.

The video shows explosive footage of the elimination of enemy shelters:

The armed struggle continues! — Ukrainian intelligence officers emphasize.

What is important to understand is that on August 30, the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to stop the advance of the Russian occupiers in the Dobropillya area, in the Donetsk region.

Moreover, individual enemy groups were cut off from supplies.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers eliminated another 960 Russian occupiers
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of September 6, 2025
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces neutralized 68 drones during new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air battle between Russia and Ukraine on September 5-6
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russians killed 6 civilians in Kherson and Donetsk regions
Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
The Russian army is intensifying terror in Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?