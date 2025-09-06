Russians killed 6 civilians in Kherson and Donetsk regions

Over the past 24 hours, September 5, Russian occupiers killed six more civilians in the Donetsk and Kherson regions, local OVA reports.

The Russian army is intensifying terror in Ukraine

According to the head of the Donetsk OAO, Vadym Filashkin, over the past 24 hours in the region, Russian invaders killed three people in Siversk and one in Bilytske.

In addition, it is noted that another civilian resident in the region was injured — in Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka.

In the Kherson region, two people died and two more were injured due to Russian aggression, including a child.

Local authorities draw attention to the fact that the Russian occupiers have been striking at critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential areas of settlements in the region.

It is also indicated that the enemy damaged a high-rise building and 8 private houses.

On the morning of September 6, the Russian army shelled the railway infrastructure in the Donetsk region, causing delays in trains.