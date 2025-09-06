Russians killed 6 civilians in Kherson and Donetsk regions
Ukraine
Russians killed 6 civilians in Kherson and Donetsk regions

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
The Russian army is intensifying terror in Ukraine
Over the past 24 hours, September 5, Russian occupiers killed six more civilians in the Donetsk and Kherson regions, local OVA reports.

Points of attention

  • Ukrzaliznytsia warns of delays and disruptions in train services following the shelling of railway infrastructure in Donetsk, affecting both suburban and long-distance trains.
  • The situation highlights the ongoing threat posed by Russian aggression in Ukraine, illustrating the urgent need for international attention and support to address the escalating conflict.

The Russian army is intensifying terror in Ukraine

According to the head of the Donetsk OAO, Vadym Filashkin, over the past 24 hours in the region, Russian invaders killed three people in Siversk and one in Bilytske.

In addition, it is noted that another civilian resident in the region was injured — in Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka.

In the Kherson region, two people died and two more were injured due to Russian aggression, including a child.

Local authorities draw attention to the fact that the Russian occupiers have been striking at critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential areas of settlements in the region.

It is also indicated that the enemy damaged a high-rise building and 8 private houses.

On the morning of September 6, the Russian army shelled the railway infrastructure in the Donetsk region, causing delays in trains.

We have a power outage in the section before Sloviansk, which will result in a forced delay of both suburban trains and long-distance services. For the nearest flights to Kramatorsk, it is possible to use reserve locomotives and buses on certain sections, — warns Ukrzaliznytsia.

Politics
