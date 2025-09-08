DIU cyber specialists blocked the servers of Lukoil, Rostelecom, and K-Corp — sources

Cyber experts of Ukrainian military intelligence "congratulated" the Russians on the Day of the Ministry of Defense's DIU. On the morning of September 7, a large-scale DDOS attack began on the aggressor's network infrastructure, which provides online payments for fuel in Russia, in particular the functioning of fuel cards. This was reported to ONLINE.UA by sources in the DIU.

The DIU Cyber Corps “put” Russians’ fuel cards

The targets of the DDOS attack included, among other things, the "advanced payment systems" platform, which is responsible for the functioning of fuel cards ("Rospetrol"), as well as the servers of Rostelecom and Lukoil.

According to intelligence sources, the operation caused losses to the aggressor state in the amount of 1 to 3 million US dollars.

Also on the same day, a cyberattack was carried out on the information and communication infrastructure of the telecommunications services operator "K-Corp".

Ukrainian cyber experts disabled more than 700 switches and 13 servers in the company's two data centers, completely stopping its operations.

It is noted that the operator "K-Corp" became the target of Ukrainian hackers due to the provision of telecommunications services to the Russian defense company "Kalashnikov Concern", which is involved in the murders of hundreds of Ukrainian civilians, including women and children.