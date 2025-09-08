Watch: the DIU showed spectacular footage of the destruction of Russian UAVs by the "Kryla" special forces unit

The Main Intelligence Directorate showed footage of the destruction of Russian drones by the Kryla special forces unit.
Points of attention
- The Kryla special forces unit, part of the Department of Active Operations of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, is actively involved in clearing Ukrainian skies from Russian drones.
- The General Intelligence Directorate presents striking footage of the destruction of several Russian UAVs by the 'Wings' special forces unit in combat missions.
DIU masters clear Ukrainian skies of Russian drones
The Russian occupiers' hostile reconnaissance and strike drones are an evil that must be immediately destroyed, the GUR noted.
The video shows footage of successful combat work in the sky by masters from the special forces unit "Wings", which is part of the Department of Active Operations of the Military District of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
Crushed:
Supercam S-350 — 15 pcs.
Zala Z-16 — 3 pcs.
“Lightning” — 11 pcs.
Zala Kub — 1 pc.
“Orlan-30” — 1 pc.
“Lancet” — 4 pcs.
Together is strength! The armed struggle continues! Glory to Ukraine!
