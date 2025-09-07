How many missiles and fighter jets does the Russian Federation plan to produce — GUR data

As reported by the deputy head of the GUR, Vadim Skibitsky, Russia intends to produce 57 modern fighter jets and almost 250 tanks in 2025. Moreover, the enemy's plans include 2,500 high-precision missiles of various classes.
Points of attention
- The production also includes high-precision missiles like Iskander complex, hypersonic missiles Kinzhal, and unmanned aerial vehicles such as Geran and Harpy.
- The emphasis is on enhancing military capabilities with effective weapons for the front, as highlighted by Vadim Skibitsky, Deputy Head of the GUR.
What is known about Russia's new plans?
If we talk about modern enemy aircraft, for example, the Su-57, Su-35, Su-34, and Su-30, the Russians have planned 57 units for this year.
According to Skibitsky, Ukraine and the Russian Federation are focusing significant attention on the production of those types of weapons that are effective on the front.
What is important to understand is that we are talking about unmanned systems, FPV drones, and missile systems.
Russia also planned to produce almost 2.5 thousand so-called high-precision missiles of various classes.
More on the topic
