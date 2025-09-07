How many missiles and fighter jets does the Russian Federation plan to produce — GUR data

As reported by the deputy head of the GUR, Vadim Skibitsky, Russia intends to produce 57 modern fighter jets and almost 250 tanks in 2025. Moreover, the enemy's plans include 2,500 high-precision missiles of various classes.

What is known about Russia's new plans?

If we talk about modern enemy aircraft, for example, the Su-57, Su-35, Su-34, and Su-30, the Russians have planned 57 units for this year.

Almost 250 T-90M tanks are new, not modernized. In addition, about 1,100 new BTR-3, BTR-82A, artillery systems — 365 units are also new, not modernized. At the same time, modernization and restoration of weapons and military equipment — thousands of units of weapons used by the Russian Federation. Vadym Skibitsky Deputy Head of the GUR

According to Skibitsky, Ukraine and the Russian Federation are focusing significant attention on the production of those types of weapons that are effective on the front.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about unmanned systems, FPV drones, and missile systems.

Russia also planned to produce almost 2.5 thousand so-called high-precision missiles of various classes.