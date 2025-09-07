Lithuania warns of new phase in Russia's war against Ukraine
Lithuania warns of new phase in Russia's war against Ukraine

Russia is not going to stop the war
Source:  online.ua

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budris draws attention to the fact that the most massive shelling of Ukraine by Russia using a record number of drones and missiles on the night of September 7 indicates the beginning of a new phase of the war.

Points of attention

  • The call for modern air defense systems for Ukraine is urgent to combat the increasing aggression, as delay only fuels the crisis.
  • The international community needs to take immediate action to address the dangerous escalation of Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Russia is not going to stop the war

The Lithuanian Foreign Minister calls on the international community not to ignore the fact that Russian aggression is intensifying every day.

He also emphasized that Ukraine suffered the most massive blow that night — more than 800 drones and missiles attacked various regions.

As Kēstutis Budris noted, civilians were killed, homes and infrastructure were damaged, and even the government building was targeted.

This marks a dangerous new phase in Moscow’s terror campaign — all while President Trump and European leaders are working to achieve peace.

Kęstutis Budris

Kęstutis Budris

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania

According to a Lithuanian diplomat, instead of negotiations, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is doubling down on violence.

He neglects diplomacy, choosing terror.

"This cannot go unanswered. Russia needs tougher sanctions, and Ukraine must receive modern air defense systems — immediately. Delay only fuels aggression," Kēstutis Budris emphasized.

