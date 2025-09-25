Watch: DIU special forces hit 4 "bold" Russian army targets in Crimea

Two enemy An-26 aircraft and coastal radars are another prey for the DIU "Ghosts" in Crimea.

DIU special forces hit 2 Russian planes and 2 radars in Crimea

Masters of the special unit of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Ghosts" continue to eliminate enemy high-value targets in the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea.

During the raid on the peninsula, Ukrainian military intelligence special forces burned two An-26 transport aircraft of the Russian invaders, and also hit the enemy surface radar station and the coastal radar MR-10M1 “Mys M1”. Share

How well Muscovites' An-26 transports burn — watch the video!

The losses of the Russian occupation army in Crimea caused by the GUR fighters were recorded in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for September 24, 2025.