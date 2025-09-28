Watch: DIU destroyed a car with Russian UAV operators in Melitopol
Watch: DIU destroyed a car with Russian UAV operators in Melitopol

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
bavovna
The Main Intelligence Directorate carried out a daring sabotage in temporarily occupied Melitopol. A “loaf” of Russian army drone operators was destroyed.

Points of attention

  • The Main Intelligence Directorate conducted a daring sabotage operation in Melitopol, destroying a car with Russian UAV operators inside.
  • The special operation by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's GUR resulted in the destruction of an enemy UAZ “Bukhanka” vehicle and at least four drone operators of the Russian occupation army.

Special operation DIU: 4 Russian drone operators destroyed in Melitopol

A “loaf” with Russian UAV operators in Melitopol was destroyed.

On September 27, 2025, an explosion occurred at a closed, guarded military base of the Russian invaders, located on the territory of the air base of the temporarily occupied city of Melitopol, Zaporizhia region.

As a result of a highly complex and effective operation by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's DIU, an enemy UAZ "Bukhanka" vehicle and at least four Muscovites, UAV operators of the Russian occupation army, who were inside the vehicle, were destroyed.

