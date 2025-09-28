Russian officer ordered the execution of two prisoners of war of the AFU — DIU radio intercept
Russian officer ordered the execution of two prisoners of war of the AFU — DIU radio intercept

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
AFU
GUR soldiers received another radio intercept with evidence of the execution of two Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian occupiers.

  • Radio intercept confirms the execution of two Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian occupiers, shedding light on war crimes and violations of international humanitarian law.
  • The deliberate policy of the aggressor state of Russia is evident in the commander's direct order to execute captured Ukrainian servicemen, even when they posed no threat.
  • Crimes against prisoners of war highlight the ongoing disregard for human rights and international laws by the occupying army, further emphasizing the severity of the situation.

The invaders killed two prisoners of war of the AFU

Another war crime committed by the occupying army was recorded by Ukrainian intelligence officers. In an intercepted conversation, the commander of a Russian unit gives the order to execute captured Ukrainian servicemen.

They were shot at..y, we don't take prisoners anyway, they were shot at...y. Leave quickly, — orders the occupier.

According to the subordinate's report, both Ukrainian defenders were injured and did not pose a threat.

The commander's direct order to execute prisoners of war once again proves that war crimes are a conscious and purposeful policy of the aggressor state of Russia.

