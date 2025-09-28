Russian officer ordered the execution of two prisoners of war of the AFU — DIU radio intercept

GUR soldiers received another radio intercept with evidence of the execution of two Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian occupiers.

Another war crime committed by the occupying army was recorded by Ukrainian intelligence officers. In an intercepted conversation, the commander of a Russian unit gives the order to execute captured Ukrainian servicemen.

They were shot at..y, we don't take prisoners anyway, they were shot at...y. Leave quickly, — orders the occupier. Share

According to the subordinate's report, both Ukrainian defenders were injured and did not pose a threat.