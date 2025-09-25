DIU cyber experts "broke" the national payment system of the Russia — sources
Category
Events
Publication date

DIU cyber experts "broke" the national payment system of the Russia — sources

DIU
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

From September 24 to 25, cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate carried out a large-scale attack on the digital infrastructure of the Russian national payment system "SPB" and the provider "TransTeleCom". This was reported to ONLINE.UA by sources in military intelligence.

Points of attention

  • DIU cyber experts conducted a major attack on the Russian national payment system 'SPB' and TransTeleCom, leading to partial paralysis of resources.
  • Russian citizens faced difficulties in transferring funds between banks, making online payments, and using services like paying at gas stations.
  • The cyberattack resulted in estimated economic losses of up to $30 million, showcasing the significant impact on the Russian financial system.

DIU carried out a cyberattack on Russian SPB and Transtelecom

As a result of the attack, the work of the above-mentioned resources was partially paralyzed. Russian citizens were unable to make transfers between banks and pay for goods and services, in particular, online payments at gas stations were unavailable, and it was impossible to pay for public transport using a QR code.

A number of other inconveniences have also appeared in using online services for citizens of the Russian Federation (for example, the lack of Internet connection and interactive television).

Estimated economic losses as a result of the attack amount to up to $30 million.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU cyber experts carried out a new large-scale attack on Russia's IT infrastructure — sources
DIU
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU cyber specialists blocked the servers of Lukoil, Rostelecom, and K-Corp — sources
DIU
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU cyber experts attacked the resources of the CEC of Russia — sources
DIU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?