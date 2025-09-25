DIU cyber experts "broke" the national payment system of the Russia — sources

From September 24 to 25, cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate carried out a large-scale attack on the digital infrastructure of the Russian national payment system "SPB" and the provider "TransTeleCom". This was reported to ONLINE.UA by sources in military intelligence.

DIU carried out a cyberattack on Russian SPB and Transtelecom

As a result of the attack, the work of the above-mentioned resources was partially paralyzed. Russian citizens were unable to make transfers between banks and pay for goods and services, in particular, online payments at gas stations were unavailable, and it was impossible to pay for public transport using a QR code.

A number of other inconveniences have also appeared in using online services for citizens of the Russian Federation (for example, the lack of Internet connection and interactive television).

Estimated economic losses as a result of the attack amount to up to $30 million.