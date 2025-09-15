DIU cyber experts attacked the resources of the CEC of Russia — sources

Due to the holding of illegal elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, GUR cyber specialists carried out a large-scale attack on the resources of the Russian Central Election Commission on the so-called “single voting day” on September 14, 2025. This was reported to ONLINE.UA by sources in military intelligence.

DIU carried out a cyberattack on the resources of the Central Election Commission of Russia

According to sources in the DIU, the purpose of the cyberattack was to prevent online voting in the Russian elections, which the occupation authorities are conducting, including in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

A powerful DDOS attack was directed at digital resources involved in the illegal elections:

servers of the Central Election Commission (CEC) and the remote electronic voting platform (DEG), which were used during online voting in the elections of city mayors and governors in the Russian Federation;

Rostelecom backbone routers;

servers of the state portal of digital services of the Russian Federation "Gosuslugi".

As a result of the attack, the work of digital services that conducted online voting was paralyzed for some time, and many Russians were unable to vote in the elections of mayors and governors in the regions of the Russian Federation.

The Internet went down in the CEC building — there is an attack — the head of the Russian CEC, Ella Panfilova, emotionally commented on the cyberattack. Share

Roskomnadzor also confirmed the problems with the operation of remote voting services. According to them, “due to failures in the Rostelecom network, traffic on the backbone network has degraded.”