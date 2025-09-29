Zelenskyy suggests allies create a common shield to protect against Russia

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that Ukraine is offering Poland and all other allies in Europe to create a joint, truly reliable shield against air threats from the aggressor country of Russia.

Zelenskyy suggests partners join forces

The Ukrainian leader made this proposal at the Warsaw Security Forum.

It is possible. Ukraine can counter all types of Russian drones and missiles, and if we act together in the region, we will have enough weapons and production capacity to do so. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, if the aggressor country is deprived of the ability to strike from the air, it will not be able to continue the war.

Zelensky draws attention to the fact that there is now increasing evidence that Russia could have used tankers in the Baltic Sea to launch drones that provoked panic in Northern Europe.

If the tankers used by Russia serve as platforms for drones, then such tankers cannot operate freely in the Baltic Sea. This is effectively Russian military activity against European countries, so Europe has the right to close straits and sea lanes to protect itself. Share

The Ukrainian leader also noted that Kyiv is expecting the adoption of the 19th package of sanctions in the near future.

Against this background, he called on Europe to make decisions more quickly regarding Russian assets and their use for the benefit of Ukraine.