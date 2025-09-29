Zelenskyy suggests allies create a common shield to protect against Russia

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that Ukraine is offering Poland and all other allies in Europe to create a joint, truly reliable shield against air threats from the aggressor country of Russia.
Zelenskyy suggests partners join forces
The Ukrainian leader made this proposal at the Warsaw Security Forum.
According to the head of state, if the aggressor country is deprived of the ability to strike from the air, it will not be able to continue the war.
Zelensky draws attention to the fact that there is now increasing evidence that Russia could have used tankers in the Baltic Sea to launch drones that provoked panic in Northern Europe.
The Ukrainian leader also noted that Kyiv is expecting the adoption of the 19th package of sanctions in the near future.
Against this background, he called on Europe to make decisions more quickly regarding Russian assets and their use for the benefit of Ukraine.
